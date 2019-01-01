QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.19 - 4.75
Mkt Cap
809.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.88
EPS
0.02
Shares
189.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets. Product offerings for the energy firm consist of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas, with a majority of revenue delivered by oil production.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kelt Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kelt Exploration (KELTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCPK: KELTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kelt Exploration's (KELTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kelt Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Kelt Exploration (KELTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kelt Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Kelt Exploration (KELTF)?

A

The stock price for Kelt Exploration (OTCPK: KELTF) is $4.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kelt Exploration (KELTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kelt Exploration.

Q

When is Kelt Exploration (OTCPK:KELTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kelt Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kelt Exploration (KELTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kelt Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Kelt Exploration (KELTF) operate in?

A

Kelt Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.