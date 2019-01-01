Keisei Electric Railway is a Japanese company that operates railways in Japan. The company's three largest segments are transportation, distribution, and real estate management. The transportation segment offers passenger transportation services by rail, bus and taxi, and it contributes the majority of revenue. The distribution segment is engaged in operating department stores, shopping centers, and other retail stores. The company derives revenue from real estate activities such as leasing and selling its properties. It also generates additional revenue from activities ranging from real estate construction, operation of restaurants, hotels and leisure sites to car maintenance services.