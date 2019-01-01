QQQ
Keisei Electric Railway is a Japanese company that operates railways in Japan. The company's three largest segments are transportation, distribution, and real estate management. The transportation segment offers passenger transportation services by rail, bus and taxi, and it contributes the majority of revenue. The distribution segment is engaged in operating department stores, shopping centers, and other retail stores. The company derives revenue from real estate activities such as leasing and selling its properties. It also generates additional revenue from activities ranging from real estate construction, operation of restaurants, hotels and leisure sites to car maintenance services.

Keisei Electric Railway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keisei Electric Railway (OTCPK: KELRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keisei Electric Railway's (KELRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keisei Electric Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keisei Electric Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF)?

A

The stock price for Keisei Electric Railway (OTCPK: KELRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keisei Electric Railway.

Q

When is Keisei Electric Railway (OTCPK:KELRF) reporting earnings?

A

Keisei Electric Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keisei Electric Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Keisei Electric Railway (KELRF) operate in?

A

Keisei Electric Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.