36.54
Keihanshin Building Co.Ltd is engaged in leasing office buildings, datacenter buildings, commercial facilities, distribution facilities and off-course betting offices(WINS). The company is also involved in the maintenance of building and subcontracting construction work for leased facilities.

Keihanshin Building Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keihanshin Building (KEIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keihanshin Building (OTCPK: KEIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keihanshin Building's (KEIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keihanshin Building.

Q

What is the target price for Keihanshin Building (KEIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keihanshin Building

Q

Current Stock Price for Keihanshin Building (KEIHF)?

A

The stock price for Keihanshin Building (OTCPK: KEIHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keihanshin Building (KEIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keihanshin Building.

Q

When is Keihanshin Building (OTCPK:KEIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Keihanshin Building does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keihanshin Building (KEIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keihanshin Building.

Q

What sector and industry does Keihanshin Building (KEIHF) operate in?

A

Keihanshin Building is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.