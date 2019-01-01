Keiyo Bank Ltd is a Japanese regional bank operating in the Chiba prefecture. Nearly half of its banking locations are in Chiba proper. Its commercial banking activities include consumer loans, foreign currency deposits, and ATM services. Most of the bank's earning assets are in loans and bill discounted, along with securities. Most of its retail loan portfolio is concentrated in housing loans and loans to small and midsize companies. The bank relies on a consulting arm that works with customers to curtail nonperforming loans. In addition to net interest income, the bank relies on fees and commissions to generate income.