Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
32.49
Shares
128.4M
Outstanding
Keiyo Bank Ltd is a Japanese regional bank operating in the Chiba prefecture. Nearly half of its banking locations are in Chiba proper. Its commercial banking activities include consumer loans, foreign currency deposits, and ATM services. Most of the bank's earning assets are in loans and bill discounted, along with securities. Most of its retail loan portfolio is concentrated in housing loans and loans to small and midsize companies. The bank relies on a consulting arm that works with customers to curtail nonperforming loans. In addition to net interest income, the bank relies on fees and commissions to generate income.

Keiyo Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keiyo Bank (KEIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keiyo Bank (OTCPK: KEIBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Keiyo Bank's (KEIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keiyo Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Keiyo Bank (KEIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keiyo Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Keiyo Bank (KEIBF)?

A

The stock price for Keiyo Bank (OTCPK: KEIBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keiyo Bank (KEIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keiyo Bank.

Q

When is Keiyo Bank (OTCPK:KEIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Keiyo Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keiyo Bank (KEIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keiyo Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Keiyo Bank (KEIBF) operate in?

A

Keiyo Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.