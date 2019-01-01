QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keweenaw Financial Corp provides a variety of financial and trust services to individuals and corporate customers. It also provides traditional banking products and services including online & telephone banking, and automated bill paying services.

Analyst Ratings

Keweenaw Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keweenaw Financial (KEFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keweenaw Financial (OTCEM: KEFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keweenaw Financial's (KEFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keweenaw Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Keweenaw Financial (KEFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keweenaw Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Keweenaw Financial (KEFI)?

A

The stock price for Keweenaw Financial (OTCEM: KEFI) is $77 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:43:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keweenaw Financial (KEFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2013.

Q

When is Keweenaw Financial (OTCEM:KEFI) reporting earnings?

A

Keweenaw Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keweenaw Financial (KEFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keweenaw Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Keweenaw Financial (KEFI) operate in?

A

Keweenaw Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.