Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
2.9/1.61%
52 Wk
165.5 - 232.5
Mkt Cap
31.4B
Payout Ratio
65.5
Open
-
P/E
43.26
EPS
0.57
Shares
174.8M
Outstanding
Based in the Netherlands, Koninklijke DSM is a global science-based company operating in the fields of nutrition, health, and sustainable living. The company provides solutions for animal nutrition and feed, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical nutrition, early life nutrition, nutrition improvement, dietary supplements, and personal care. DSM is active in all stages of the value chain, producing pure active ingredients, incorporating them into sophisticated forms, and providing tailored premixes, forward solutions, and branded consumer products.

Koninklijke DSM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX: KDSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke DSM's (KDSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke DSM.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke DSM

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX: KDSKF) is $179.575 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:12:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke DSM.

Q

When is Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:KDSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke DSM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke DSM.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke DSM (KDSKF) operate in?

A

Koninklijke DSM is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.