Kidoz Inc owns the COPPA and GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. It provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. The Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.