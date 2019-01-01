QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
55.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
131.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Kidoz Inc owns the COPPA and GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. It provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. The Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kidoz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kidoz (KDOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kidoz (OTCPK: KDOZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kidoz's (KDOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kidoz.

Q

What is the target price for Kidoz (KDOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kidoz

Q

Current Stock Price for Kidoz (KDOZF)?

A

The stock price for Kidoz (OTCPK: KDOZF) is $0.421 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:44:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kidoz (KDOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kidoz.

Q

When is Kidoz (OTCPK:KDOZF) reporting earnings?

A

Kidoz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kidoz (KDOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kidoz.

Q

What sector and industry does Kidoz (KDOZF) operate in?

A

Kidoz is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.