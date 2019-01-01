QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.41/1.90%
52 Wk
21.57 - 50
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
51.54
Open
-
P/E
31.99
EPS
18.01
Shares
128.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:50AM
Kadokawa Corp is a Japan based publisher and digital content platform provider. It is involved in various businesses such as publishing, film, publishing rights, digital contents, planning, development and operation of network entertainment service, and contents and operation of video- sharing website.

Analyst Ratings

Kadokawa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kadokawa (KDKWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kadokawa (OTCPK: KDKWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kadokawa's (KDKWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kadokawa.

Q

What is the target price for Kadokawa (KDKWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kadokawa

Q

Current Stock Price for Kadokawa (KDKWF)?

A

The stock price for Kadokawa (OTCPK: KDKWF) is $21.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:32:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kadokawa (KDKWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kadokawa.

Q

When is Kadokawa (OTCPK:KDKWF) reporting earnings?

A

Kadokawa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kadokawa (KDKWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kadokawa.

Q

What sector and industry does Kadokawa (KDKWF) operate in?

A

Kadokawa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.