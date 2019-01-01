QQQ
Klondike Gold Corp is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. To date, multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The company is focused on exploration and development of its 586 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation traditional territory.

Klondike Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Klondike Gold (KDKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Klondike Gold (OTCQB: KDKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Klondike Gold's (KDKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Klondike Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Klondike Gold (KDKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Klondike Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Klondike Gold (KDKGF)?

A

The stock price for Klondike Gold (OTCQB: KDKGF) is $0.1347 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Klondike Gold (KDKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Klondike Gold.

Q

When is Klondike Gold (OTCQB:KDKGF) reporting earnings?

A

Klondike Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Klondike Gold (KDKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Klondike Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Klondike Gold (KDKGF) operate in?

A

Klondike Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.