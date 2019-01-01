QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.27 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
236M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
55.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kudelski SA is a Switzerland-based company. It provides digital security and access control solutions. The company's service offering is split into four segments; Digital TV; Cybersecurity; Internet of Things (IoT); and Public Access. The Digital TV segment generates most of the revenue and provides integrated solutions, which allows digital TV operators and content providers to operate TV services on a secure platform. The company provides its services worldwide and its income is in the form of recurring service revenues predominantly from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kudelski Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kudelski (KDCXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kudelski (OTCPK: KDCXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kudelski's (KDCXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kudelski.

Q

What is the target price for Kudelski (KDCXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kudelski

Q

Current Stock Price for Kudelski (KDCXF)?

A

The stock price for Kudelski (OTCPK: KDCXF) is $4.2668 last updated Mon Oct 25 2021 16:51:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kudelski (KDCXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kudelski.

Q

When is Kudelski (OTCPK:KDCXF) reporting earnings?

A

Kudelski does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kudelski (KDCXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kudelski.

Q

What sector and industry does Kudelski (KDCXF) operate in?

A

Kudelski is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.