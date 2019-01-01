QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.36 - 1.52
Mkt Cap
63.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
46.5M
Outstanding
Kadestone Capital Corp is engaged in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing units for sale. Property revenues include rental revenue from income-producing properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kadestone Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kadestone Capital (KDCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kadestone Capital (OTCQB: KDCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kadestone Capital's (KDCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kadestone Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Kadestone Capital (KDCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kadestone Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Kadestone Capital (KDCCF)?

A

The stock price for Kadestone Capital (OTCQB: KDCCF) is $1.36 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 18:49:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kadestone Capital (KDCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kadestone Capital.

Q

When is Kadestone Capital (OTCQB:KDCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kadestone Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kadestone Capital (KDCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kadestone Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Kadestone Capital (KDCCF) operate in?

A

Kadestone Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.