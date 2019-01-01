QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
KCM Holdings Corp is a United States based company engaged in assisting companies to access the public markets for funding and growth opportunities. The company also manages a portfolio of business and financial assets of the investment community.

KCM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KCM Holdings (KCMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KCM Holdings (OTCEM: KCMH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KCM Holdings's (KCMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KCM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for KCM Holdings (KCMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KCM Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for KCM Holdings (KCMH)?

A

The stock price for KCM Holdings (OTCEM: KCMH) is $0.000029 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:44:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KCM Holdings (KCMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KCM Holdings.

Q

When is KCM Holdings (OTCEM:KCMH) reporting earnings?

A

KCM Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KCM Holdings (KCMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KCM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does KCM Holdings (KCMH) operate in?

A

KCM Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.