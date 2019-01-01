Kimberly - Clark de Mexico SAB de CV manufactures and sells s a wide selection of paper-based products: napkins, kitchen towels, disposable diapers, feminine-care pads, bathroom tissue, facial tissue, and hand towels, among others. The company's business lines comprise: babies and infants, household products, feminine-care products, personal care, and healthcare. Its brand portfolio includes Kleenex, Sanitas, Kimlark, Petalo, Cottonelle, Depend, and Kotex. The company serves the local market, Mexico, but also the United States, Asia, and Central and South America.