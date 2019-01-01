|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kimberly - Clark (OTCPK: KCDMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kimberly - Clark.
There is no analysis for Kimberly - Clark
The stock price for Kimberly - Clark (OTCPK: KCDMY) is $7.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Kimberly - Clark does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kimberly - Clark.
Kimberly - Clark is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.