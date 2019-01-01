QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Kubient Inc has developed a cloud-based software platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The platform allows both advertisers and publishers to use machine learning during any programmatic ad space auction.

Kubient Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kubient (KBNTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kubient's (KBNTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kubient.

Q

What is the target price for Kubient (KBNTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kubient

Q

Current Stock Price for Kubient (KBNTW)?

A

The stock price for Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNTW) is $0.5169 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:09:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kubient (KBNTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubient.

Q

When is Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNTW) reporting earnings?

A

Kubient does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kubient (KBNTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kubient.

Q

What sector and industry does Kubient (KBNTW) operate in?

A

Kubient is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.