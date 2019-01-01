QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
24M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
King's Bay Resources Corp is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing and evaluating mineral resource properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

King's Bay Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy King's Bay Resources (KBGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of King's Bay Resources (OTCGM: KBGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are King's Bay Resources's (KBGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for King's Bay Resources.

Q

What is the target price for King's Bay Resources (KBGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for King's Bay Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for King's Bay Resources (KBGCF)?

A

The stock price for King's Bay Resources (OTCGM: KBGCF) is $0.07889 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does King's Bay Resources (KBGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for King's Bay Resources.

Q

When is King's Bay Resources (OTCGM:KBGCF) reporting earnings?

A

King's Bay Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is King's Bay Resources (KBGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for King's Bay Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does King's Bay Resources (KBGCF) operate in?

A

King's Bay Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.