Intellabridge Technology Corp is a fintech blockchain company that offers decentralized banking services (DeFi banking). Its Kash banking product is a blockchain solution, currently in Alpha testing period, with accounts featuring DeFi interest bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking accounts, and synthetic asset (stocks, ETFs and commodities) investment accounts, as well as fiat-crypto onramps, debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay through third party integrations. The Kash application is focused on customer acquisition in low interest rate developed market countries and high inflation emerging market countries.