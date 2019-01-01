QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
28.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
71.8M
Outstanding
Intellabridge Technology Corp is a fintech blockchain company that offers decentralized banking services (DeFi banking). Its Kash banking product is a blockchain solution, currently in Alpha testing period, with accounts featuring DeFi interest bearing savings vaults, stablecoin checking accounts, and synthetic asset (stocks, ETFs and commodities) investment accounts, as well as fiat-crypto onramps, debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay through third party integrations. The Kash application is focused on customer acquisition in low interest rate developed market countries and high inflation emerging market countries.

Intellabridge Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intellabridge Technology (KASHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intellabridge Technology (OTCQB: KASHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intellabridge Technology's (KASHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intellabridge Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Intellabridge Technology (KASHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intellabridge Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Intellabridge Technology (KASHF)?

A

The stock price for Intellabridge Technology (OTCQB: KASHF) is $0.4033 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intellabridge Technology (KASHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intellabridge Technology.

Q

When is Intellabridge Technology (OTCQB:KASHF) reporting earnings?

A

Intellabridge Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intellabridge Technology (KASHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intellabridge Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Intellabridge Technology (KASHF) operate in?

A

Intellabridge Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.