Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
1.09/3.41%
52 Wk
32.11 - 43.63
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
23.2
Open
-
P/E
8.58
EPS
111.2
Shares
65.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kaneka Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into seven segments based on product type. The foodstuffs segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells margarine, shortening, bakery yeast and spices. The chemicals segment sells polyvinyl chloride used in pipes and flooring. The functional and expandable products segments sell polystyrene- and silicone-based products. The life science products segment sells medical devices, which include balloon catheters for vessel stenosis, and pharmaceutical ingredients. The electronic products segment sells heat resistant films and optical materials. The synthetic fibers segment sells fibers used to make apparel. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaneka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaneka (KANKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaneka (OTCPK: KANKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaneka's (KANKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaneka.

Q

What is the target price for Kaneka (KANKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaneka

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaneka (KANKF)?

A

The stock price for Kaneka (OTCPK: KANKF) is $32.112 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:10:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaneka (KANKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaneka.

Q

When is Kaneka (OTCPK:KANKF) reporting earnings?

A

Kaneka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaneka (KANKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaneka.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaneka (KANKF) operate in?

A

Kaneka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.