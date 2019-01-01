Kaneka Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into seven segments based on product type. The foodstuffs segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells margarine, shortening, bakery yeast and spices. The chemicals segment sells polyvinyl chloride used in pipes and flooring. The functional and expandable products segments sell polystyrene- and silicone-based products. The life science products segment sells medical devices, which include balloon catheters for vessel stenosis, and pharmaceutical ingredients. The electronic products segment sells heat resistant films and optical materials. The synthetic fibers segment sells fibers used to make apparel. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.