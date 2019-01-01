QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
97.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
6.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Kallo Inc is focused on developing medical information technology software. The company focuses on the delivery and support of an end-to-end healthcare solution for developing countries and rural communities. Its healthcare solution, Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), consists of over three components: Care Platforms, Digital Technology, and Education and Training.

Kallo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kallo (KALO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kallo (OTCPK: KALO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kallo's (KALO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kallo.

Q

What is the target price for Kallo (KALO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kallo

Q

Current Stock Price for Kallo (KALO)?

A

The stock price for Kallo (OTCPK: KALO) is $0.0154 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 16:36:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kallo (KALO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kallo.

Q

When is Kallo (OTCPK:KALO) reporting earnings?

A

Kallo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kallo (KALO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kallo.

Q

What sector and industry does Kallo (KALO) operate in?

A

Kallo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.