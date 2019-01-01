QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
5.53/8.93%
52 Wk
42.73 - 64.16
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.42
EPS
1901.2
Shares
93.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a transportation company domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into four segments: containership, bulk shipping, offshore energy E&P support and heavy lifter, and others. The containership segment, which generates the largest portion of revenue, transports shipping containers and provides logistics solutions. Bulk shipping, the next most significant segment, transports dry bulk, automobiles, liquefied natural gas, and oil. Containership and bulk shipping together generate the vast majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK: KAKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's (KAKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

What is the target price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Q

Current Stock Price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF)?

A

The stock price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK: KAKKF) is $61.87 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:44:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

When is Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK:KAKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

What sector and industry does Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAKKF) operate in?

A

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.