Kajima
(OTCPK:KAJMY)
10.8904
-0.1196[-1.09%]
Last update: 10:41AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.89 - 10.89
52 Week High/Low10.44 - 14.39
Open / Close10.89 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 493.4M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 1.4K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E6.76
50d Avg. Price11.48
Div / Yield0.5/4.54%
Payout Ratio26.92
EPS63.2
Total Float-

Kajima (OTC:KAJMY), Dividends

Kajima issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kajima generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kajima Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kajima (KAJMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kajima.

Q
What date did I need to own Kajima (KAJMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kajima (KAJMY). The last dividend payout was on July 13, 2012 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Kajima (KAJMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kajima (KAJMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on July 13, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kajima (OTCPK:KAJMY)?
A

The most current yield for Kajima (KAJMY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 13, 2012

