Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11 - 35.05
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.42
EPS
950.6
Shares
186.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a transportation company domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into four segments: containership, bulk shipping, offshore energy E&P support and heavy lifter, and others. The containership segment, which generates the largest portion of revenue, transports shipping containers and provides logistics solutions. Bulk shipping, the next most significant segment, transports dry bulk, automobiles, liquefied natural gas, and oil. Containership and bulk shipping together generate the vast majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK: KAIKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's (KAIKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

What is the target price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Q

Current Stock Price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)?

A

The stock price for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK: KAIKY) is $30.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

When is Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCPK:KAIKY) reporting earnings?

A

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha.

Q

What sector and industry does Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY) operate in?

A

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.