Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a transportation company domiciled in Japan. The company organizes itself into four segments: containership, bulk shipping, offshore energy E&P support and heavy lifter, and others. The containership segment, which generates the largest portion of revenue, transports shipping containers and provides logistics solutions. Bulk shipping, the next most significant segment, transports dry bulk, automobiles, liquefied natural gas, and oil. Containership and bulk shipping together generate the vast majority of revenue.