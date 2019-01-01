Jyske Bank A/S is engaged in banking activities. Its subsidiaries provide other financial or accessory services. The company conducts mortgage-credit activities through Jyske Realkredit. The group's primary focus is Danish small and midsize enterprise and retail clients. Through its retail and commercial banking activities, Jyske offers a full range of financial services. Its segment consists of Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities. The company operates in Denmark and Germany, of which it earns the majority of revenue from Denmark.