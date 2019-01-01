QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
52.35 - 55.09
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
10.86
Shares
67.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jyske Bank A/S is engaged in banking activities. Its subsidiaries provide other financial or accessory services. The company conducts mortgage-credit activities through Jyske Realkredit. The group's primary focus is Danish small and midsize enterprise and retail clients. Through its retail and commercial banking activities, Jyske offers a full range of financial services. Its segment consists of Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities. The company operates in Denmark and Germany, of which it earns the majority of revenue from Denmark.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jyske Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jyske Bank (JYSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jyske Bank (OTCPK: JYSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jyske Bank's (JYSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jyske Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Jyske Bank (JYSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jyske Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Jyske Bank (JYSKF)?

A

The stock price for Jyske Bank (OTCPK: JYSKF) is $55.09 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 16:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jyske Bank (JYSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jyske Bank.

Q

When is Jyske Bank (OTCPK:JYSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Jyske Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jyske Bank (JYSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jyske Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Jyske Bank (JYSKF) operate in?

A

Jyske Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.