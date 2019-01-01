QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143.1M
Outstanding
Jaxon Mining Inc is a Canadian-based exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in two projects including Red Springs(Hazelton) and Max/Knoll(Hazelton) among others.

Jaxon Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaxon Mining (JXMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaxon Mining (OTCPK: JXMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jaxon Mining's (JXMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaxon Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Jaxon Mining (JXMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaxon Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaxon Mining (JXMNF)?

A

The stock price for Jaxon Mining (OTCPK: JXMNF) is $0.03 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:12:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaxon Mining (JXMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaxon Mining.

Q

When is Jaxon Mining (OTCPK:JXMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaxon Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaxon Mining (JXMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaxon Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaxon Mining (JXMNF) operate in?

A

Jaxon Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.