QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/180K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 1.55
Mkt Cap
26.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
163.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 3:38PM
Juva Life Inc is engaged in the business of cultivating and distributing medical and recreational cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Juva Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Juva Life (JUVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Juva Life (OTCQB: JUVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Juva Life's (JUVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Juva Life.

Q

What is the target price for Juva Life (JUVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Juva Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Juva Life (JUVAF)?

A

The stock price for Juva Life (OTCQB: JUVAF) is $0.1617 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Juva Life (JUVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Juva Life.

Q

When is Juva Life (OTCQB:JUVAF) reporting earnings?

A

Juva Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Juva Life (JUVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Juva Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Juva Life (JUVAF) operate in?

A

Juva Life is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.