Juva Life Launches Flōs, New Branded Cannabis Flower Product Line

Juva Life Inc. JUVAF JUVA (FRANKFURT:4VV), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, launched a new product line, Flōs, a branded line of flower and pre-rolled cannabis products.

“Our Flōs line provides consumers with high-quality cannabis products without paying top shelf prices, and further expands our product category to capitalize on the massive market growth within California,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “We’re thrilled that the completion of our Stockton cultivation facility construction has doubled our output capacity, creating space for us to offer new consumer packaged goods that our customers are requesting.”

Flōs is Latin for blossom, or flower. Featuring eighth ounce quantities, pre-rolls in one gram quantity, and half ounces of flower products, these cultivars are budget-friendly without sacrificing quality.

The Flōs flower line is available for distribution throughout the entire state of California, and is also available through Juva Delivery, which is a division of vertically integrated Juva Life, Inc. Juva Delivery also offers contactless pre-payment options through Paytender, a secure, fee-free online payment service. The Flōs flower line will also be featured in the future at the company’s upcoming retail store, which has been approved for licensing by the City of Redwood City, and is currently under construction.

Each Flōs product begins with the quality cannabis cultivars grown at the company’s 30,000-square-foot Stockton, California, cannabis cultivation facility. Once harvested and cured, the material is then moved to Juva’s distribution division for final processing and statewide distribution.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

Related News

Juva Life Q2 Revenue Grows 144%, What About Net Loss?

Juva Life Q1 2022 Revenue Grows 97% YoY

Is Market Pressure Hindering Cannabis Real Estate Investment? Ask Rob Sechrist At The Cannabis Capital Conference In September