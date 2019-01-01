QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.44 - 11.01
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
9.8
Shares
343M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
JTEKT Corp is a manufacturer of automotive parts, bearings, and machine tools. The company's largest business division by revenue produces steering systems and driveline components for automobiles and bearings to minimize energy loss used in wind generation, transportation, agriculture, and construction. The smaller machine tools and mechatronics division offers grinders, spindler and CNC machines, and production efficiency enhancement solutions. Jtekt's largest end market is Japan, while the company also generates sales in North America, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia.

JTEKT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JTEKT (JTEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JTEKT (OTCPK: JTEKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JTEKT's (JTEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JTEKT.

Q

What is the target price for JTEKT (JTEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JTEKT

Q

Current Stock Price for JTEKT (JTEKF)?

A

The stock price for JTEKT (OTCPK: JTEKF) is $7.76 last updated Tue Aug 25 2020 18:18:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JTEKT (JTEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JTEKT.

Q

When is JTEKT (OTCPK:JTEKF) reporting earnings?

A

JTEKT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JTEKT (JTEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JTEKT.

Q

What sector and industry does JTEKT (JTEKF) operate in?

A

JTEKT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.