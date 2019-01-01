QQQ
Johnson Service Group PLC United Kingdom-based company provides textile-related services to businesses and consumers. It primarily operates through the Textile Rental segment. The Textile Rental segment is engaged in the provision and laundering of workwear, roller towels, corporate apparel and catering and hospitality markets. It operates the Textile Rental business under Apparelmaster, Stalbridge, Bourne and London Linen brand. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Textile Rental segment.

Johnson Service Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson Service Group (OTCPK: JSVGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Johnson Service Group's (JSVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Johnson Service Group.

Q

What is the target price for Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Johnson Service Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson Service Group (JSVGF)?

A

The stock price for Johnson Service Group (OTCPK: JSVGF) is $1.177333 last updated Thu Oct 15 2020 16:29:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Service Group.

Q

When is Johnson Service Group (OTCPK:JSVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson Service Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson Service Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) operate in?

A

Johnson Service Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.