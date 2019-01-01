Johnson Service Group PLC United Kingdom-based company provides textile-related services to businesses and consumers. It primarily operates through the Textile Rental segment. The Textile Rental segment is engaged in the provision and laundering of workwear, roller towels, corporate apparel and catering and hospitality markets. It operates the Textile Rental business under Apparelmaster, Stalbridge, Bourne and London Linen brand. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Textile Rental segment.