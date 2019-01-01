JSP Corp manufactures and sells a variety of plastic products. The company sells automotive components to the automotive industry, insulation to the construction industry, mortar wall blocks to the civil engineering industry, and packaging products to the electronics and food industries. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The bead segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells products made from bead foaming technology. The extrusion segment sells products made from extrusion foaming technology.