Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.31%
52 Wk
13.21 - 16.45
Mkt Cap
415.8M
Payout Ratio
45.88
Open
-
P/E
14.69
EPS
33.89
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
JSP Corp manufactures and sells a variety of plastic products. The company sells automotive components to the automotive industry, insulation to the construction industry, mortar wall blocks to the civil engineering industry, and packaging products to the electronics and food industries. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The bead segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells products made from bead foaming technology. The extrusion segment sells products made from extrusion foaming technology.

JSP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JSP (JSPCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JSP (OTCGM: JSPCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JSP's (JSPCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JSP.

Q

What is the target price for JSP (JSPCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JSP

Q

Current Stock Price for JSP (JSPCF)?

A

The stock price for JSP (OTCGM: JSPCF) is $13.95 last updated Tue Oct 12 2021 16:39:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JSP (JSPCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JSP.

Q

When is JSP (OTCGM:JSPCF) reporting earnings?

A

JSP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JSP (JSPCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JSP.

Q

What sector and industry does JSP (JSPCF) operate in?

A

JSP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.