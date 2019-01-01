QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Joshua Gold Resources Inc is a gold exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Some of its properties are C1, Carson, Kenty, and Rollo.

Joshua Gold Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Joshua Gold Res (JSHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Joshua Gold Res (OTCPK: JSHG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Joshua Gold Res's (JSHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Joshua Gold Res.

Q

What is the target price for Joshua Gold Res (JSHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Joshua Gold Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Joshua Gold Res (JSHG)?

A

The stock price for Joshua Gold Res (OTCPK: JSHG) is $0.01135 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:10:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Joshua Gold Res (JSHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Joshua Gold Res.

Q

When is Joshua Gold Res (OTCPK:JSHG) reporting earnings?

A

Joshua Gold Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Joshua Gold Res (JSHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Joshua Gold Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Joshua Gold Res (JSHG) operate in?

A

Joshua Gold Res is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.