Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
1.44/3.23%
52 Wk
42.91 - 61.89
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
65.71
Open
-
P/E
21.1
EPS
108.66
Shares
145.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
LIXIL Corp manufactures and sells building and housing materials globally through two primary segments based on location. The company's product portfolio includes building materials, doors, shutters, plumbing fixtures, equipment, curtain walls, faucets, and bathtubs. The domestic business segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells its products throughout Japan through retail and distribution centers. The segment also sells and manages real estate. The overseas business segment sells products primarily throughout Asia and North America. Bathroom products in North America are sold under the American Standard brand.

LIXIL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LIXIL (JSGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LIXIL (OTCPK: JSGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LIXIL's (JSGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LIXIL.

Q

What is the target price for LIXIL (JSGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LIXIL

Q

Current Stock Price for LIXIL (JSGRY)?

A

The stock price for LIXIL (OTCPK: JSGRY) is $44.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:29:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LIXIL (JSGRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 17, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is LIXIL (OTCPK:JSGRY) reporting earnings?

A

LIXIL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LIXIL (JSGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LIXIL.

Q

What sector and industry does LIXIL (JSGRY) operate in?

A

LIXIL is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.