LIXIL Corp manufactures and sells building and housing materials globally through two primary segments based on location. The company's product portfolio includes building materials, doors, shutters, plumbing fixtures, equipment, curtain walls, faucets, and bathtubs. The domestic business segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells its products throughout Japan through retail and distribution centers. The segment also sells and manages real estate. The overseas business segment sells products primarily throughout Asia and North America. Bathroom products in North America are sold under the American Standard brand.