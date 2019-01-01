|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LIXIL (OTCPK: JSGCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LIXIL.
There is no analysis for LIXIL
The stock price for LIXIL (OTCPK: JSGCF) is $21.935 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LIXIL.
LIXIL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LIXIL.
LIXIL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.