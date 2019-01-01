QQQ
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (ARCA: JSCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF's (JSCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF.

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (ARCA: JSCP) is $48.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF.

Q

When is JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (ARCA:JSCP) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.