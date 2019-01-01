|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (ARCA: JPSE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.
There is no analysis for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF
The stock price for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (ARCA: JPSE) is $41.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.