Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation, or JPR, is a Japanese real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership of properties in the Greater Tokyo region. Most of JPR's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings, with retail properties making up the rest of the company's holdings. The vast majority of JPR's assets are in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which are mostly concentrated in Central Tokyo. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through collecting funds from investors, investing that money into real estate properties, and then collecting rental income from those properties. Its collection of tenants is fairly evenly distributed among service, information and communication, manufacturing, finance, retail, and real estate companies.

Japan Prime Realty Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Prime Realty Inv (OTCPK: JPRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Japan Prime Realty Inv's (JPRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Prime Realty Inv.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Prime Realty Inv

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Prime Realty Inv (OTCPK: JPRRF) is $3900 last updated Tue Jun 01 2021 14:10:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Prime Realty Inv.

Q

When is Japan Prime Realty Inv (OTCPK:JPRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Prime Realty Inv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Prime Realty Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Prime Realty Inv (JPRRF) operate in?

A

Japan Prime Realty Inv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.