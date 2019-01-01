Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation, or JPR, is a Japanese real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership of properties in the Greater Tokyo region. Most of JPR's real estate portfolio is comprised of office buildings, with retail properties making up the rest of the company's holdings. The vast majority of JPR's assets are in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which are mostly concentrated in Central Tokyo. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through collecting funds from investors, investing that money into real estate properties, and then collecting rental income from those properties. Its collection of tenants is fairly evenly distributed among service, information and communication, manufacturing, finance, retail, and real estate companies.