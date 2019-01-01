QQQ
Jackpot Digital Inc is an electronic table game manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and casino industry. Its segments include Electronic Gaming Tables and Licensing Gaming Software. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the Electronic Gaming Tables. The company operates in the lease of electronic gaming tables, maintenance, installation and support services related to those products, the sale of perpetual software licenses, software license and professional services.


Jackpot Digital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jackpot Digital (JPOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jackpot Digital (OTCQB: JPOTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jackpot Digital's (JPOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jackpot Digital.

Q

What is the target price for Jackpot Digital (JPOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jackpot Digital

Q

Current Stock Price for Jackpot Digital (JPOTF)?

A

The stock price for Jackpot Digital (OTCQB: JPOTF) is $0.0786 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jackpot Digital (JPOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jackpot Digital.

Q

When is Jackpot Digital (OTCQB:JPOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Jackpot Digital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jackpot Digital (JPOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jackpot Digital.

Q

What sector and industry does Jackpot Digital (JPOTF) operate in?

A

Jackpot Digital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.