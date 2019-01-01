QQQ
JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (BATS: JPHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF's (JPHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF.

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (BATS: JPHY) is $49.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2018.

Q

When is JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF (JPHY) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Research Enhanced High Yield ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.