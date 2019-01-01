PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk is a farm products company that primarily produces animal feed. The company has six business segments: Animal feed, Poultry breeding, Commercial farm and Poultry processing, Aquaculture, Trading, and Others. The company's activities include production and marketing of animal feed products, breeding poultry, running broiler farms and chicken slaughtering, processing and selling chicken meat, shrimp and freshwater fish breeding, beef cattle breeding and meat production, and provision of animal vaccine units, freight business units, among others. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Animal feed and Commercial farm and poultry processing business segments combined.