|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (OTCPK: JPFAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Japfa Comfeed Indonesia.
There is no analysis for Japfa Comfeed Indonesia
The stock price for Japfa Comfeed Indonesia (OTCPK: JPFAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Japfa Comfeed Indonesia.
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Japfa Comfeed Indonesia.
Japfa Comfeed Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.