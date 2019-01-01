QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.16 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
39.99
Shares
91M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components and equipment. The firm's operations are organized in four segments: the Connector segment, which sells connectors for use in infrastructure, transportation, and mobile device applications; the Interface Solution segment, which sells touch panels, touch controls, and monitors; the Aviation Equipment segment, which includes navigation equipment and motion sensor solutions; and Others, which includes the sale of other products and the transportation business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Japan Aviation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Aviation (JPAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Aviation (OTCPK: JPAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Aviation's (JPAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Aviation.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Aviation (JPAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Aviation

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Aviation (JPAVF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Aviation (OTCPK: JPAVF) is $15.16 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 14:55:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Aviation (JPAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Aviation.

Q

When is Japan Aviation (OTCPK:JPAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Aviation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Aviation (JPAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Aviation.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Aviation (JPAVF) operate in?

A

Japan Aviation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.