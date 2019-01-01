JNS Holdings Corp through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company operates through its subsidiaries specialized in (EV) charging station installations, temperature control installations & all types of specialty electrical work throughout the greater Chicago area. It provides design and installation services, including temperature control installations, fire alarm and life safety installations, power distribution, design build, commercial constructions, computer and communication cabling, and lighting control installations. The company is an ICC certified electric charging station installer. It also leases vehicles, trailers, scissor lifts, and construction tools and equipment.