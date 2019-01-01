QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
JNS Holdings Corp through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company operates through its subsidiaries specialized in (EV) charging station installations, temperature control installations & all types of specialty electrical work throughout the greater Chicago area. It provides design and installation services, including temperature control installations, fire alarm and life safety installations, power distribution, design build, commercial constructions, computer and communication cabling, and lighting control installations. The company is an ICC certified electric charging station installer. It also leases vehicles, trailers, scissor lifts, and construction tools and equipment.

JNS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JNS Holdings (JNSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JNS Holdings (OTCPK: JNSH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JNS Holdings's (JNSH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JNS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JNS Holdings (JNSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JNS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for JNS Holdings (JNSH)?

A

The stock price for JNS Holdings (OTCPK: JNSH) is $0.0066 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JNS Holdings (JNSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JNS Holdings.

Q

When is JNS Holdings (OTCPK:JNSH) reporting earnings?

A

JNS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JNS Holdings (JNSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JNS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JNS Holdings (JNSH) operate in?

A

JNS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.