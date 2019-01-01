QQQ
SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA: JNK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF's (JNK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)?

A

The stock price for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA: JNK) is $102.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (ARCA:JNK) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) operate in?

A

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.