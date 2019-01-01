JINS Holdings Inc is an eye wear retailer that manufactures and sells private-label fashion eyeglasses and sunglasses. It offers prescription eyeglasses and nonprescription fashion or functional eyeglasses. Its inventory is on the shelves, and it charges flat rates with generally no additional charges or options for lens features. Jin has more than 300 stores in Japan as well as locations in China, Taiwan, and the United States. Stores are typically located in high-traffic areas such as shopping centers, malls, and train stations.