Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
18.56
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
JINS Holdings Inc is an eye wear retailer that manufactures and sells private-label fashion eyeglasses and sunglasses. It offers prescription eyeglasses and nonprescription fashion or functional eyeglasses. Its inventory is on the shelves, and it charges flat rates with generally no additional charges or options for lens features. Jin has more than 300 stores in Japan as well as locations in China, Taiwan, and the United States. Stores are typically located in high-traffic areas such as shopping centers, malls, and train stations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JINS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JINS Holdings (JNDOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JINS Holdings (OTCPK: JNDOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JINS Holdings's (JNDOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JINS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JINS Holdings (JNDOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JINS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for JINS Holdings (JNDOF)?

A

The stock price for JINS Holdings (OTCPK: JNDOF) is $74.33 last updated Fri Oct 09 2020 13:39:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JINS Holdings (JNDOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JINS Holdings.

Q

When is JINS Holdings (OTCPK:JNDOF) reporting earnings?

A

JINS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JINS Holdings (JNDOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JINS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JINS Holdings (JNDOF) operate in?

A

JINS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.