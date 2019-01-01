QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Jupiter Marine International Holdings Inc designs, manufactures and markets sport fishing boats like 29 Forward Seating Center Console, 31 Open Center Console, 31 Cuddy Cabin and 31 Forward Seating Center Console. Geographically the business activities are carried out through Palmetto, Florida.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jupiter Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jupiter Marine (JMIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jupiter Marine (OTCEM: JMIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jupiter Marine's (JMIH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jupiter Marine.

Q

What is the target price for Jupiter Marine (JMIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jupiter Marine

Q

Current Stock Price for Jupiter Marine (JMIH)?

A

The stock price for Jupiter Marine (OTCEM: JMIH) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:03:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jupiter Marine (JMIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jupiter Marine.

Q

When is Jupiter Marine (OTCEM:JMIH) reporting earnings?

A

Jupiter Marine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jupiter Marine (JMIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jupiter Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does Jupiter Marine (JMIH) operate in?

A

Jupiter Marine is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.