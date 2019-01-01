LawFinance Ltd is engaged in the disbursement funding and short-term funding business in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments, JustKapital Finance; National Health Finance and Litigation Funding. The company offers appeal, estate, portfolio, and settlement finance services; and provides investigation and management services, and finance to claimants to progress their claim. It also offers disbursement funding solutions for law firms; insurance broking for the placement of after the event insurance; and revolving lines of credit and custom-designed financing solutions.