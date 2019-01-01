QQQ
LawFinance Ltd is engaged in the disbursement funding and short-term funding business in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments, JustKapital Finance; National Health Finance and Litigation Funding. The company offers appeal, estate, portfolio, and settlement finance services; and provides investigation and management services, and finance to claimants to progress their claim. It also offers disbursement funding solutions for law firms; insurance broking for the placement of after the event insurance; and revolving lines of credit and custom-designed financing solutions.

LawFinance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LawFinance (JKLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LawFinance (OTCPK: JKLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LawFinance's (JKLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LawFinance.

Q

What is the target price for LawFinance (JKLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LawFinance

Q

Current Stock Price for LawFinance (JKLPF)?

A

The stock price for LawFinance (OTCPK: JKLPF) is $

Q

Does LawFinance (JKLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LawFinance.

Q

When is LawFinance (OTCPK:JKLPF) reporting earnings?

A

LawFinance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LawFinance (JKLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LawFinance.

Q

What sector and industry does LawFinance (JKLPF) operate in?

A

LawFinance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.