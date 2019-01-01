QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (ARCA: JHML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF's (JHML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (ARCA: JHML) is $53.065 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (ARCA:JHML) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) operate in?

A

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.