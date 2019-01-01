QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 11:46AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: JHCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF's (JHCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA: JHCB) is $23.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:06:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

When is John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (ARCA:JHCB) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) operate in?

A

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.