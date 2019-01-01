Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in mining operations including the production of copper and cobalt. The group's mining operations include Ruashi Mine and Chibuluma South Mine-operating mines; Kinsenda Project-development project; Musonoi Project and Lubembe Project-exploration projects. It has two operating segments; Trading of mineral and metal products and Mining Operations, primarily copper and cobalt production. The major part of its revenues is derived from the Mining Operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.