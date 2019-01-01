QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jinchuan Group International Resources Co Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in mining operations including the production of copper and cobalt. The group's mining operations include Ruashi Mine and Chibuluma South Mine-operating mines; Kinsenda Project-development project; Musonoi Project and Lubembe Project-exploration projects. It has two operating segments; Trading of mineral and metal products and Mining Operations, primarily copper and cobalt production. The major part of its revenues is derived from the Mining Operations segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.

Jinchuan Gr Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jinchuan Gr Intl (OTCPK: JGRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jinchuan Gr Intl's (JGRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jinchuan Gr Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jinchuan Gr Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF)?

A

The stock price for Jinchuan Gr Intl (OTCPK: JGRRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinchuan Gr Intl.

Q

When is Jinchuan Gr Intl (OTCPK:JGRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Jinchuan Gr Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jinchuan Gr Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Jinchuan Gr Intl (JGRRF) operate in?

A

Jinchuan Gr Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.