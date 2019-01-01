QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
58M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
224.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Japan Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in gold and copper-gold exploration in Japan. Japan Gold has a total of thirteen separate project areas prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Ten of the projects are located on the island of Hokkaido, and three of the projects are located on the island of Kyushu.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Japan Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Gold (JGLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Gold (OTCQB: JGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Gold's (JGLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Gold (JGLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Gold (JGLDF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Gold (OTCQB: JGLDF) is $0.258 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Gold (JGLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Gold.

Q

When is Japan Gold (OTCQB:JGLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Gold (JGLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Gold (JGLDF) operate in?

A

Japan Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.