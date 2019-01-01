QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
JS Global Lifestyle Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segment includes Joyoung and SharkNinja. The company generates maximum revenue from SharkNinja segment. Its SharkNinja segment is involved in the design, marketing, manufacture, export, import, and distribution of a full range of floor care products, hard-surface steam cleaning products and small kitchen appliances products.

JS Global Lifestyle Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JS Global Lifestyle Co (OTCPK: JGLCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JS Global Lifestyle Co's (JGLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q

What is the target price for JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JS Global Lifestyle Co

Q

Current Stock Price for JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF)?

A

The stock price for JS Global Lifestyle Co (OTCPK: JGLCF) is $1.24 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:18:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q

When is JS Global Lifestyle Co (OTCPK:JGLCF) reporting earnings?

A

JS Global Lifestyle Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JS Global Lifestyle Co.

Q

What sector and industry does JS Global Lifestyle Co (JGLCF) operate in?

A

JS Global Lifestyle Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.