QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Jeffersonville Bancorp
(OTCQB:JFBC)
23.65
00
At close: Jun 1
23.00
-0.6500[-2.75%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.34 - 24.68
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 4.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap100.1M
P/E16.89
50d Avg. Price23.28
Div / Yield0.6/2.54%
Payout Ratio42.86
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC:JFBC), Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jeffersonville Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.47%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Jeffersonville Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB:JFBC)?
A

The most current yield for Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) is 0.00% and is payable next on December 3, 2012

