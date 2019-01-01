Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electro-mechanical motion systems and solutions. The company is organized into two business units: Automotive Products Group and Industry Products Group of which Automotive Products Group contributes the vast majority of its total revenue. Its automotive products include cooling fans, electric power steering motors, headlamp actuators, transmission and driveline actuators. Its industry segment offers medical devices, circuit breakers, power tools, industrial and laboratory equipment, building automation, and optronics. The company operates in Hong Kong, Switzerland, Canada, Serbia, and Others.