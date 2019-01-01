QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.66/3.27%
52 Wk
20.03 - 28.87
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
28.93
Open
-
P/E
8.83
Shares
90.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electro-mechanical motion systems and solutions. The company is organized into two business units: Automotive Products Group and Industry Products Group of which Automotive Products Group contributes the vast majority of its total revenue. Its automotive products include cooling fans, electric power steering motors, headlamp actuators, transmission and driveline actuators. Its industry segment offers medical devices, circuit breakers, power tools, industrial and laboratory equipment, building automation, and optronics. The company operates in Hong Kong, Switzerland, Canada, Serbia, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

Johnson Electric Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Johnson Electric Hldgs (OTCPK: JEHLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Johnson Electric Hldgs's (JEHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Johnson Electric Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Johnson Electric Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY)?

A

The stock price for Johnson Electric Hldgs (OTCPK: JEHLY) is $20.03 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 19:11:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Johnson Electric Hldgs.

Q

When is Johnson Electric Hldgs (OTCPK:JEHLY) reporting earnings?

A

Johnson Electric Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Johnson Electric Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Johnson Electric Hldgs (JEHLY) operate in?

A

Johnson Electric Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.